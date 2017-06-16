

For immediate release 16 June 2017 Serabi Gold Plc ('Serabi' or the 'Company')



Results of Annual General Meeting and Board Changes



Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2017, shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 12 May 2017.



In compliance with Section 461.4 of the TSX Company Manual, this release also sets out the results of the vote for the election of directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting.



The individuals identified in the management information circular of the Company dated 12 May 2017 (the 'Circular') as offering themselves for re-election and set forth below, were elected as directors of the Company. The votes cast in respect of the re-election of each Director were as follows:



DIRECTOR VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of ISC* VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTED WITHHELD



T Sean Harvey 407,518,750 100.00 3,085 0.00 407,521,835 58.33% 99,323



Eduardo 407,609,083 100.00 3,585 0.00 407,612,668 58.34% 8,490 Rosselot



Aquiles 407,588,750 100.00 3,085 0.00 407,591,835 58.34% 29,323 Alegria



* ISC - Issued Share Capital



The Company further advises that Mr. T. Sean Harvey has stepped down from his role as Chairman of the Board, but will remain as a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Mel Williams, will take over as Chairman with immediate effect.



Mr Michael Hodgson, the CEO of Serabi, commented; 'Sean has been Chairman of the Company since 2011, overseeing the Company's listing on the TSX, as well as the development and growth of the Company through what have been, at times, difficult markets conditions. His knowledge and guidance has, and will continue to be, valuable. Whilst he feels with his other commitments, he is no longer able to dedicate the time and effort he considers the role requires going forward, I am pleased that the Board will continue to benefit from his experience and counsel. Mel Williams has been a Director of the Company since 2011 and the head of Serabi's Audit Committee. He has been Finance Director for a number of gold mining companies through his career and as a result has a wealth of operational experience making him a strong replacement as Chairman.'



Enquiries:



Serabi Gold plc



Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830



Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621



Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830



Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692



Email: contact@serabigold.com



Website: www.serabigold.com



Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser



Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396



Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396



Peel Hunt LLP UK Broker



Matthew Armitt Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000



Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000



Blytheweigh Public Relations



Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204



Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224



Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.



Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.



ENDS



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Serabi Gold plc via GlobeNewswire



B4T0YL7R5



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX