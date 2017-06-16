

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Friday as the dollar held near a two-week high and oil prices held steady after settling lower for a second straight day on Thursday on data showing an unexpected increase in gasoline stockpiles.



Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher after the Bank of Japan left interest rates and its commitment to buying government bonds unchanged.



The central bank retained its upbeat stance on the economy, saying ' private consumption has increased resilience against a background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation.'



Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after Greece and European creditors have reached a deal on the next stages of Athens' €86bn bailout.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell slightly as tech stocks lost ground once again, President Trump faced deepening probes and reports on the labor market, housing and manufacturing painted a mixed picture of the economy.



The Dow slipped 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent.



European markets fell for a second day on Thursday, dragged down by commodity producers and retailers. The Bank of England left its record low interest rates unchanged for an eleventh month, but three of its policymakers have sought a hike, citing rising inflationary pressures.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.4 percent. The German DAX shed 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index eased half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX