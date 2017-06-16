

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to 1-week high of 0.8719 against the euro and 142.18 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8737 and 141.51, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 1.2785 and 1.2464 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2753 and 1.2440, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 145.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback and 1.26 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX