

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.4669 against the euro and a 1-month high of 84.51 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4704 and 84.08, respectively.



Against the U.S., Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7599, 1.0077 and 1.0538 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7579, 1.0055 and 1.0513, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.45 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX