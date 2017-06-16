

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) said the Group has started 2017 well, with all businesses performing in line with its expectations. As a result, Group expectations for first half revenue, profit and free cash flow remain unchanged from that provided at the AGM in May.



Rolls Royce also said its full year expectations for revenue, profit and free cash flow are unchanged from those outlined in February 2017. The 2017 outlook excludes the year-on-year effect of foreign exchange translation on reported results. The Group noted that if rates remain unchanged from those seen recently, the impact of the average year-on-year movement on the translation of overseas subsidiaries results would improve full year reported revenues by around 400 million pounds, and improve reported profit before tax by around 50 million pounds.



Warren East, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce, said: '2017 has started well, although we have a great deal more to do to deliver the full year. As expected, near term cash flow performance remains challenging as we continue to invest in transforming and growing the business to benefit future years.'



