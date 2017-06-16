Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

16-Jun-2017 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 June 2017 *Half Year Trading Update* SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international STEM specialist staffing business, is today issuing a trading update for the half year ended 31 May 2017. *Highlights* - Group gross profit ("GP") up 2%* YoY with acceleration in Q2 when Group GP grew by 4%* - Strong growth in USA up 16%* YoY - Good performance in Continental Europe up 7%* YoY - Continued robust growth in Life Sciences up 6%* YoY - UK&I performance as expected adversely impacted by the decision of the UK to leave the EU and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY - 80% of Group GP generated outside the UK (H1 2016: 73%) - Contract GP up 8%* YoY, with strong growth across Engineering up 17%*, Life Sciences up 15%* and Energy up 9%* - Permanent GP down 10%* YoY, with Permanent productivity up 8%* - Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position, but down 4% YoY. _*at constant currency_ Gary Elden, Chief Executive, commented: "We are encouraged by the improvement in momentum across the business in the period, particularly the strong performances in Continental Europe and the USA, which is now our second largest region. "Our Contract business continues to deliver good growth across almost all regions, with Continental Europe and the USA again being the highlights. "'Our Permanent business benefited from a further improvement in productivity, driven by the particularly strong performance in USA. Further productivity gains remain the priority for our Permanent business in 2017. "Looking ahead, the continued momentum of our Contract business and improved Permanent yields give us a solid base from which to grow in a macro-economic environment which remains uncertain." +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Financial Highlights | | | | | |- * | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Group Gross Profit* | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | |*H1 |*Q2 2017*|*Q1 2017*| | | | |2017* | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Gross |*H1 2017*|*H1 2016*|*YoY % |*YoY % *1|*YoY % *1| |Profit* | | |*1 | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Contract |GBP94.2m |GBP79.7m |+8% |+9% |+7% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Permanent |GBP40.1m |GBP40.1m |-10% |-6% |-14% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |_Group_ |_GBP134.3m_|_GBP119.8m_|*+2%* |*+4%* |*-* | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |UK&I |GBP27.0m |GBP32.1m |-16% |-14% |-19% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Continental |GBP69.0m |GBP57.9m |+7% |+7% |+7% | |Europe | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |USA |GBP29.7m |GBP22.1m |+16% |+20% |+12% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Asia Pac & |GBP8.6m |GBP7.7m |-4% |+5% |-14% | |Middle East | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |_Group_ |_GBP134.3m_|_GBP119.8m_|*+2%* |*+4%* |*-* | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |ICT |GBP59.7m |GBP54.2m |+1% |+1% |+2% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Banking & |GBP20.5m |GBP19.5m |-5% |-1% |-8% | |Finance | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Energy |GBP11.3m |GBP9.4m |+7% |+23% |-8% | |Engineering |GBP11.8m |GBP10.7m |+1% |+3% |-1% | |Life Sciences|GBP28.8m |GBP24.1m |+6% |+7% |+4% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Other 3 |GBP2.2m |GBP1.9m |+9% |+13% |+4% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |_Group_ |_GBP134.3m_|_GBP119.8m_|_+2%_ |_+4%_ |_-_ | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Contract / | | | | | | |Perm Split* | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Contract |70% |67% | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Permanent |30% |33% | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | |_100%_ |_100%_ | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Geographical| | | | | | |Split* | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |UK&I |20% |27% | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Continental |51% |48% | | | | |Europe | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |USA |22% |19% | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Asia Pac & |7% |6% | | | | |Middle East | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | |_100%_ |_100%_ | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Sector | | | | | | |Split* | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |ICT |44% |45% | | | | |Banking & |15% |16% | | | | |Finance |9% |8% | | | | |Energy |9% |9% | | | | |Engineering | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Life Sciences|21% |20% | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Other 3 |2% |2% | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | |_100%_ |_100%_ | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | |*H1 |*Q2 2017*|*Q1 2017*| | | | |2017* | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Operating |*H1 2017*|*H1 2016*|*YoY %* |*YoY %* |*YoY %* | |Metrics* | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |*Contract | | | | | | |Runners *2 | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |UK&I |2,515 |2,680 |-6% |-6% |-8% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Continental |4,698 |3,948 |+19% |+19% |+19% | |Europe | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |USA |1,549 |1,262 |+23% |+23% |+14% | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |Asia Pac & |487 |391 |+25% |+25% |+19% | |Middle East | | | | | | +-------------+---------+---------+--------+---------+---------+ |_Group_ |_9,249_ |_8,281_ |_+12%_ |_+12%_ |_+9%_ |

