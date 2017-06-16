

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter sales grew 3.6% including a 2.9% positive foreign exchange translation effect.



Total sales at constant exchange rates were up slightly less at 0.8%, as the year-on-year impact of selling Dobbies, Giraffe and Harris & Hoole more than offset store openings.



Group like-for-like sales increased 1%, representing a sixth consecutive quarter of positive growth.



In its trading update, the company said UK like-for-like sales growth was 2.3% driven by 2.7% like-for-like sales growth in food.



The Company recorded 1.3% growth in customer transactions.



Meanwhile, International sales performance was weak, reflecting a decision to discontinue unprofitable bulk selling activity in Thailand. Like-for-like sales declined 3 percent, mainly with 6 percent drop in Asia and a slight decline in Europe.



Dave Lewis, Chief Executive, said, 'This is a good start to the year, with our sixth consecutive quarter of positive like-for-like sales growth across the Group. We are confident in our plans to create long-term, sustainable value for our key stakeholders and to deliver on the ambitions we have set out.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX