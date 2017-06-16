

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 80.26 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 79.95, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.5434 and 0.7218 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5459 and 0.7209, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 82.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 0.74 against the greenback.



