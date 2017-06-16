

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) said that ACCESS PTS Study found chronic deep vein thrombosis or DVT patients with post-thrombotic syndrome or PTS can be treated safely and effectively with EKOS therapy. The ACCESS PTS protocol using EKOS therapy is now the only treatment regimen proven to significantly reduce the signs and symptoms of PTS and show a significant improvement in quality of life.



The ACCESS PTS study is a multicenter prospective single-arm study of 73 patients with iliofemoral DVT, meeting eligibility including a Villalta Score of 8 or greater (Villalta Score measures the signs and symptoms of PTS), and who had failed three months of conservative therapy. Patients were treated with anticoagulation drugs followed by EKOS® therapy with balloon dilatation.



The study met its primary efficacy endpoint and showed a significant improvement of Villalta Scores of 34% at 30 days across 77 limbs treated among the 73 patients with a p-value of <0.0001. On average, patients treated in the study experienced a symptom reduction from severe down to borderline mild. The study also showed a 21% improvement in patients' quality of life. There was one bleeding incident and one PE - meeting the study's safety endpoint.



