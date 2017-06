BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major rivals in the pre-European session on Friday.



The greenback firmed to 111.27 against the yen, its highest since June 2.



The greenback bounced off to 0.9757 against the franc and 1.1138 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9744 and 1.1156, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc and 1.10 against the euro.



