

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 83.91 against the yen and nearly a 2-month high of 1.4771 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 83.59 and 1.4786, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3250 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3268.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 85.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



