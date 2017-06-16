Active Biotech: Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech AB

PRESS RELEASE



The Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech was held on June 15, 2017.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid.

The board members and the managing director were discharged from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2016.

In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Board members Mats Arnhög, Magnhild Sandberg-Wollheim, Peter Sjöstrand and Peter Thelin were re-elected. The Meeting also resolved to re-elect Mats Arnhög as Chairman of the Board. KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor.

Furthermore, in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved that the Election Committee shall be composed of representatives for the three largest owners, as per the end of September, 2017, as well as the Chairman of the Board.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal concerning guidelines for remuneration to the President and other senior executives. The guidelines essentially conform to the principles applied to date.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved to authorize the Board, for a period that does not extend past the date of the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the issue of not more than nine million new shares and/or convertibles with the corresponding dilution effect, with or without pre-emptive rights for the company's shareholders.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved to reduce the company's share capital by approximately SEK 364,464,039 for allocation to unrestricted shareholders' equity, without cancellation of shares, and to reduce the statutory reserve by approximately SEK 118,870,784, for allocation to unrestricted shareholders' equity. In addition thereto, the Meeting resolved to amend the articles of association as proposed by the Board.

Lund, June 16, 2017

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Tomas Leanderson

President and CEO

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/ inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Anyara, cancer immunotherapy, previously in clinical Phase 1-2/3 development in patients with pancreatic-, lung- or renal cancer. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects.

