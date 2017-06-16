

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car sales rebounded in May, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Friday.



The number of passenger cars registered across the EU increased 7.6 percent year-on-year to 1.38 million units in May. The growth reversed a 6.6 percent drop seen in April.



In volume terms, this result comes close to May 2007 levels, just before the economic crisis hit the auto industry, the ACEA said.



Except the UK, the big five markets performed very well in May. Germany's car sales increased 12.9 percent and that in Spain advanced 11.2 percent.



Sales in France and Italy climbed 8.9 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the UK market logged a decline in car registrations of 8.5 percent in May.



During January to May, demand for passenger cars advanced 5.3 percent to 6.71 million units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX