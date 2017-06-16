sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,904 Euro		+0,023
+0,80 %
WKN: A1C3EQ ISIN: US69404D1081 Ticker-Symbol: P09 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,915
3,013
09:47
2,899
3,013
09:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC2,904+0,80 %