Hortonworks Named a Leader in Big Data Warehouse Report by Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, California, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hortonworks® (NASDAQ: HDP), a leading innovator of open and connected data platforms, today announced that it was among the select companies that Forrester Research, Inc. invited to participate in its June 2017 report titled The Forrester Wave': Big Data Warehouse (BDW), Q2 2017. In this evaluation, Hortonworks was cited as a Leader. According to the Forrester report, "Organizations are realizing that traditional data warehouses are failing to meet new business requirements, especially around streaming data, real-time analytics, large volumes of messy and complex data sets, and ad hoc requirements."

The Forrester Report noted, "Hortonworks delivers a viable open source BDW platform. Hortonworks delivers actionable intelligence from all kinds of data-in-motion and data-at-rest. Through its open source strategy, Hortonworks continually evolves its offering by working closely with partners across the EDW (Enterprise Data Warehouse) ecosystem of tools and vendors. The vendor provides a cost-effective, nimble, and scalable architecture to implement big data warehouses, whether on-premises or in the cloud. All of the technology built into the Hortonworks Data Platform is an Apache open source project. Enterprises like Hortonworks' storage and compute processing, broad data ingestion, data governance, and open source support when deploying BDW."

Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP®) is the industry's only true secure, enterprise-ready open source Apache' Hadoop® distribution. HDP provides a data platform for multi-workload data processing and spans data governance, security, and operations. For enterprise customers, HDP addresses the complete needs of data-at-rest, powers real-time customer applications, and delivers robust analytics. HDP is available in the cloud as Microsoft Azure HDInsight, Hortonworks Data Cloud for AWS and multiple infrastructure as a service options.

Hortonworks DataFlow (HDF')is an open source data-in-motion platform that makes streaming analytics faster and easier and enables customers to collect, curate, analyze, and act on all data in real-time, across the data center and cloud. With HDP and HDF, customers benefit from a comprehensive and open source approach to securely manage all data types, from any source and in any environment.

"Enterprise customers have recognized that the explosion of data from the Internet of Things and digital transformation requires a new, flexible, and open approach to their data architectures," said Scott Gnau, chief technology officer at Hortonworks. "We're excited to be named a leader in this Forrester Wave, and to be on the forefront of the growing and evolving Big Data Warehouse market. This demonstrates the value that open source is adding to the enterprise and we look forward to driving continued customer success with our platforms."

