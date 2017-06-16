Copenhagen, June 16 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces that trading in GreenMobility A/S's share (GREENM) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Denmark. GreenMobility belongs to the ICB sector Consumer Goods and is the first company this year to seek admission to trading on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark and the 38th company on Nasdaq's First North Nordic markets in 2017. GreenMobility A/S is the company behind car sharing concept Din Bybil, which is a sharing economy solution for the modern and urban segment who seek easy and convenient access to mobility. With 400 electric powered city cars, charged by renewable energy, GreenMobility offers a sustainable solution to some of the challenges major cities face with traffic congestion placing a strain on roads and environment. To learn more: http://greenmobility.com



Founder and Chairman of GreenMobility A/S Henrik Isaksen said: "We have been looking forward to this day and are excited about our first day of trading at Nasdaq First North. We believe that Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen is the right market for GreenMobility for raising capital and continue our future growth, and we are pleased to welcome both new and existing investors to take part in GreenMobility's journey of which this listing is an expression."



"We welcome GreenMobility to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "GreenMobility will make a compelling addition to our growing Consumer Goods sector, and we look forward to supporting them for many years to come. Electric powered car-sharing rings a bell with most members of the public and offers investors further diversification in our European growth market, Nasdaq First North."



GreenMobility A/S has appointed Kapital Partner as its Certified Adviser.



*First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.





About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



