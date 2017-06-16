The Pip device brings calm and focus to stressed-out crowd platform investors

Galvanic gives equity crowdfunders, through Crowdcube, the opportunity to join their global campaign against stress

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pip (http://www.thepip.com), a device that accurately measures stress and allows users to manage their stress through a suite of compelling gaming apps, launches today on crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube.

A wireless, hand-held device, the Pip uses biofeedback in the form of galvanic skin response to measure an individual's stress level and communicate it via Bluetooth' to an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. The Pip helps consumers who need help to relax, but also major corporations who want to give staff a way to manage their mental wellbeing through the My Pip cloud platform. My Pip syncs with Pip's suite of Apps, providing deeper insights and actionable data into the user's response to stress, encouraging and motivating them as they learn to manage everyday stress.

Galvanic CEO, David Ingram said: 'The Pip has been incredibly well received by therapists, psychologists and consumers around the world. People don't want to be preached to about stress and work-life balance: they want solutions. With My Pip's launch and ongoing institutional research and product partnerships, and our crowd funding launch, the future for the Pip and a calmer world is exciting.'

Galvanic Ltd., the company behind the Pip, is raising funds to grow its new business development team, extend the company's marketing reach and extend its suite of entertainment and lifestyle applications.

www.thepip.com

Link to Crowdfunding Pitch Page:www.crowdcube.com/galvanic

Video - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523829/Galvanic_CrowdFund_Video.mp4

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523828/Galvanic_PIP.jpg