

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday, after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as widely expected.



Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members decided by a 7-2 majority vote to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The bank will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



The board also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



With regard to outlook, Japan's economy is likely to continue its moderate expansion, the bank said.



Traders await the BOJ Governor Kuroda's press conference on monetary policy decision later in the day.



Thursday, the yen showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the yen rose against the euro and the Swiss franc, it fell against the pound and the U.S. dollar.



In the Asian trading, the yen fell to a 10-day low of 124.02 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 123.65. The yen may test support near the 126.00 region.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 1-week lows of 142.18 and 114.10 from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.51 and 113.73, respectively. On the downside, 145.00 against the pound and 115.00 the franc are seen as the next support levels for the yen.



Against the U.S., the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 2-week low of 111.27, a 1-month low of 84.51, nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 80.26 and nearly a 3-month low of 83.91 from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.94, 84.08, 79.25 and 83.59, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 114.00 against the greenback, 86.00 against the aussie, 81.00 against the kiwi and 85.00 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, Eurozone CPI data for May is due to be released at 5:00 am ET.



In the New York session, U.S. housing starts for May, building permits for May, U.S. labor market conditions index for May, U.S. University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for June, and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are slated for release.



At 12:45 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is expected to speak at the Rotary Club of Park Cities, in Dallas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX