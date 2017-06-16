At the request of Quartiers Properties AB (publ), 556975-7684, Quartiers Properties AB's ordinary shares and preference shares will be traded on First North as from June 21, 2017.



The company has 40,753,316 ordinary shares and 4,080,070 preference shars as per today's date.



Short name: QUART QUART PREF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 40,753,316 4,080,070 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009697204 SE0009697212 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139717 139716 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 4,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556975-7684 556975-7684 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities Other Equities ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 015 50.