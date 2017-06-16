Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, June 16, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. today announced that Dr. Takashi Mimura, an honorary fellow at Fujitsu Laboratories, will receive the Kyoto Prize in the category of Advanced Technology in the 2017 Kyoto Prize ceremony to be held by the Inamori Foundation. The award ceremony will take place on November 10 at the Kyoto International Conference Center.The Kyoto Prize is an international award presented by the Inamori Foundation to honor those who have contributed significantly to the scientific, cultural, and spiritual betterment of humanity. The Prize is presented annually in each of the following three categories: Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences, and Arts and Philosophy.Dr. Mimura will be receiving this award in the field of electronics in the Advanced Technology category for his contributions to the advancement of ICT made through his invention and development of the high electron mobility transistor (HEMT).Prize Summary1. RecipientDr. Takashi Mimura, Honorary Fellow at Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.2. Summary of His AchievementFrom 1979 to 1980, Dr. Takashi Mimura worked to become the first in the world to succeed in developing, and demonstrating the capabilities of HEMT, a new transistor architecture. HEMT has excellent high-frequency characteristics, making it widely used as an ultra-high-speed element supporting today's information-based society, including with technology such as satellite broadcast receivers, mobile phones and mobile phone base stations, GPS receivers, and millimeter-band collision detection radar for automobiles. It has also become an indispensable component in a variety of equipment in the microwave and millimeter wave bands as an element with excellent high-speed, low-noise performance. In addition, being utilized in radio telescopes, HEMTs contribute significantly to the progress of basic science, including the discovery of unknown interstellar molecules.3. Major Awards Received by Dr. Takashi Mimura- 1982 Achievement Award, Institute of Electronics, Information and Communication Engineers- 1990 Morris N. Liebmann Memorial Award, IEEE- 1992 Imperial Invention Prize, Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation- 1998 Japanese Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon- 1998 Heinrich Welker Award, International Symposium on Compound Semiconductors- 2004 Outstanding Achievement Award, Japan Society of Applied Physics