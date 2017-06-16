42Gears Celebrates 8th Year Anniversary by Expanding its Social Responsibility Program

BANGALORE, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The company believes that the growth in business is directly proportional to their contribution towards society.

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution provider, has perpetuated the importance of giving back to the community since its inception. And now as it completes 8 years of service, 42Gears announces that it has expanded its mission to provide mid-day meal for school children by partnering with Akshaya Patra Foundation.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )



Working towards the motto of 'Healthy Kids, Healthy Nation', 42Gears provides nutritious mid-day meals for school children in Hubballi district, located around 400 kilometers away from Bangalore city. As part of the initiative, a total of 2110 children across 4 different schools are given healthy meals everyday.

The drive to give back to society by feeding school kids was kick-started at a smaller scale almost 5 years ago in 2012. Overtime, the company expanded its program reach to cover more children. With the help of Akshaya Patra Foundation, 42Gears was also able to contribute towards setting up a kitchen last year, with state-of-the-art cooking facilities.

Ashok Poojari, the CFO of 42Gears spoke about the program, "We believe that our growth in business is directly proportional to our contribution towards society. As our company progresses, our dedication towards becoming a socially responsible business has only become stronger. We hope that our endeavor to fulfill the nutritional needs of school children, in some way will help to create a better future for India."

About Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Bengaluru, India. By partnering with the Government of India, various State Governments, businesses, philanthropic donors and well-wishers, today Akshaya Patra is the world's largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme serving wholesome food to over 1.6 million children from 13,636 schools across 12 states in India. For more information, please visit: http://www.akshayapatra.org

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise EMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 6,100 customers across 105 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and company-owned device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit: http://www.42gears.com



For more information contact:

Manisha Singh

manisha.singh@42gears.com

42Gears Mobility Systems

