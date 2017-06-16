Betsafe becomes the first brand within the Betsson Group to launch horse racing as part of their sportsbook portfolio and customers can now enjoy a highly competitive offering across horse racing. The acquisition of niche operator RaceBets in 2016 complemented Betsson's sportsbook offering with a proprietary horse racing product and an experienced horse betting trading team.



"Horse racing is an essential part of a competitive sportsbook offering if you want to be a strong competitor in markets like the UK and Ireland. By launching horse racing on Betsafe we are levelling up our sportsbook significantly. The fact that we do it ahead of our planned launch date is also credit to our integration capabilities. The next step is to launch horse racing on our other brands. Moreover, we have made a number of other improvements of our sportsbook and will soon also make an upgrade of our mobile sportsbook", says Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO and President of Betsson AB.



The launch of horse racing on Betsafe ties in with our engagement activities around one of the most talked about events of the year - Royal Ascot.



Through the RaceBets acquisition, Betsson can now offer a highly competitive product on par with the best operators in the market and customers can bet on more than 250,000 different races yearly. Horse racing is one of the most popular betting sports in Europe and the total estimated worth of the market is EUR 3.5 billion.



