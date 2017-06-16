

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices increased for the fifth consecutive month in May, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices climbed at a slower pace of 2.3 percent year-over-year in May, following a 3.2 percent rise in April.



Among the industrial groupings, prices of intermediate goods grew the most by 3.4 percent annually in May, closely followed by non-durable goods with 3.3 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent in May.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices rose 5.1 percent yearly in April, after a 5.3 percent climb in March.



The export price index increased 2.3 percent in April from a year ago, slower than previous month's 2.6 percent rise.



