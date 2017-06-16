Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), first producer of clean gas in France, announces that AlphaValue, has initiated research coverage on La Française de l'Energie with a report named « A leading clean energy player » and a target price of 37.5 euros per share.

The AlphaValue report is available on Investors page of FDE website, www.francaisedelenergie.fr, section Publications.

About La Française de l'Energie

La Française de l'Energie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialised in gas recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. La Francaise de l'Energie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label from Bpifrance.

More information on: www.francaisedelenergie.fr

About AlphaValue

Founded in 2007, AlphaValue is an independent European equity research desk. A team of 30 analysts covering about 500 companies across Europe in England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Central Europe, with a dedicated team of energy and utilities specialists.

More information on: http://www.alphavalue.com/

