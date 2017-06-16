

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in May despite an acceleration in food price growth, data published by Statistics Austria revealed Friday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.9 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 2.1 percent increase seen in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent, following a 2.3 percent rise in the prior month. Month-on-month, the index slid 0.1 percent.



Data showed that food price inflation increased to 2.1 percent from 1.1 percent. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices advanced 3.3 percent and clothing and footwear prices gained 1.5 percent.



