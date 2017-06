LONDON, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A sharp drop in the European Q3 ferrochrome benchmark settlement, combined with weaker nickel prices, will act as a drag on surcharges in both the EU and US markets in the third quarter. Transaction prices in both markets will soon fall back to early-Q4 2016 levels, eroding price gains seen over the last five months.

