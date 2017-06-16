

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's manufacturing employment increased in April from a year ago, data from Destatis showed Friday.



The number of people worked in local manufacturing units rose by around 73,000 or 1.4 percent from prior year in April.



At the end of April, there were 5.4 million employed persons in local manufacturing units.



The number of hours worked in April decreased 9.7 percent from a year earlier, reaching 653 million. The earnings totaled EUR 24.5 billion, which was 3.9 percent more than in April 2016.



