

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) issued a trading update for the half year ended 31 May 2017. For the period, Group gross profit was 134.3 million pounds, compared to 119.8 million pounds, previous year. Contract gross profit was up 8%, with strong growth across Engineering up 17%, Life Sciences up 15% and Energy up 9%. Permanent gross profit was down 10%, with Permanent productivity up 8%.



The Group reported strong growth in USA with gross profit up 16%. The Group said its UK&I performance was adversely impacted by the decision of the UK to leave the EU and Public Sector reforms, with gross profit down 16% from prior year.



Gary Elden, Chief Executive, stated: 'We are encouraged by the improvement in momentum across the business in the period, particularly the strong performances in Continental Europe and the USA. Our Contract business continues to deliver good growth across almost all regions, with Continental Europe and the USA again being the highlights. Our Permanent business benefited from a further improvement in productivity, driven by the particularly strong performance in USA.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX