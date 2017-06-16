Stockholm, June 16, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Nitro Games Oyj's shares (short name: NITRO) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Nitro Games belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 58th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Nitro Games is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher with a decade of experience in developing games for the mid-core user segment, mostly focusing on the genre of strategy games. The company focuses on producing games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games' NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the company is able to do market validation with new game prototypes after a week of development. Nitro Games is headquartered in Kotka, Finland. For more information, please visit www.nitrogames.com.



"We see the listing on Nasdaq First North as the next phase in the progression of the company," said Jussi Tähtinen, CEO and co-founder of Nitro Games. "We are looking to expand our business to self-publishing and feel that we are offering an interesting opportunity for investors to join our success story."



"We welcome Nitro Games to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Nitro Games is yet another gaming company leveraging the public markets for future expansion, and we are excited to offer them the visibility that comes with a Nasdaq First North listing."



Nitro Games Oyj has appointed Augment Partners AB as the Certified Adviser.



