

Kymab appoints Dr Martin Nicklasson as Non-Executive Chair



Cambridge, UK, 16 June 2017 - Kymab Group Limited ('Kymab'), a leading human monoclonal antibody biopharmaceutical group, announces the appointment of Dr Martin Nicklasson as Non-Executive Chair. Dr.Nicklasson has held a number of senior positions at AstraZeneca Plc including Executive Vice President ('EVP') of Global Marketing and Business Development and EVP of Global Drug Development. He was CEO of Biovitrum AB and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and is currently Chair of the boards of Orexo AB and Zealand Pharma A/S. 'I am delighted to welcome Martin to Kymab,' said Dr David Chiswell, CEO of Kymab, commenting on the appointment. 'As we continue to develop as a company it is important to be able to attract high calibre individuals who have the global experience to help Kymab on its journey. Not only has Martin got that experience but his judgement and personality are ideally suited to helping us prepare for the next steps in Kymab's growth strategy.' Dr Martin Nicklasson, newly appointed Chair of Kymab added: 'Kymab has built an impressive early stage product pipeline using its Kymouse technology which provides a world class platform for the discovery of highly selective, potent therapeutic human monoclonal antibodies. I am pleased to be joining Kymab at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory and look forward to working with the CEO Dr. David Chiswell, the Board and the excellent Kymab team focused on building a substantial global biopharmaceutical business.' Dr.Nicklasson also serves as a board member of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, and Biocrine AB. He previously served as a board member of Scandinavian Life science invest AB, Denator AB, Pozen Inc., Oasmia AB, Farma Investment AS, PledPharma AB, BioInvent International AB, Premier Research Group Ltd. and EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA. He is a certified pharmacist and holds a PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology from the Uppsala University, where he is Associate Professor at the Department of Pharmaceutics.



About Kymab Kymab Group Limited ('Kymab') is a leading biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and development of fully human monoclonal antibody drugs using its proprietary Kymouse antibody platform.



Kymab has raised over US$220m of equity financing which includes $100m Series C financing. It has an experienced management team with a successful track record in drug discovery and development and has numerous therapeutic antibody programmes in immuno-oncology, auto-immunity, haematology, infectious disease and other areas.



About Kymouse Kymouse is a transgenic human antibody platform to discover and develop fully human monoclonal antibody drugs. Work published in Nature Biotechnology demonstrate that the Kymouse technology yields an antibody library constituted from 100 trillion different antibodies. From this deep library, rare high-quality antibodies can be selected and developed into therapeutics. Kymouse has been designed to maximise the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunisation with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies assures the highest probability of finding that rare drug candidate with best-in-class characteristics. The Kymouse naturally matures these molecules to highly potent drugs obviating the need for further time-consuming modifications. Kymab is using the platform for its internal drug discovery programmes and in partnership with pharmaceutical companies.



