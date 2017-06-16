

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L), which specializes in language translation technology, services and content management, Friday announced that Chief Financial Officer Dominic Lavelle has taken temporary leave of absence to undergo treatment for a medical condition.



In his absence, Xenia Walters will re-join SDL assuming Dominic's responsibilities on an interim basis, reporting into Adolfo Hernandez, SDL's Chief Executive Officer. She will not join the Board but will attend all Board meetings until Dominic's return.



Walters was previously Chief Financial Officer of SDL's Fredhopper business where she played an instrumental role in its successful divestment.



Prior to this, she has held senior finance roles delivering operational efficiency and profitable growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX