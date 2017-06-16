

Foresight 3 VCT plc (the 'Company')



Cancellation of Ordinary Shares



The Board of Foresight 3 VCT plc announces that following a board meeting held on 13 June 2017 15,167 Ordinary Shares have been cancelled.



The Company now has 55,075,552 Ordinary Shares in issue. For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



