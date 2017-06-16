Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Senvion Announces Chairman Transition 16-Jun-2017 / 10:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion Announces Chairman Transition* *Luxembourg: *Senvion S.A. ('Senvion' or the 'Company') announced today that Steven Holliday has joined the Supervisory Board as its new Chairman effective June 15, 2017. Steven Holliday has been approved by the Supervisory Board to follow Stefan Kowski who stepped down as Chairman and retired from the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting of Senvion's shareholders on 31 May 2017. Steven Holliday has a distinguished background that includes extensive and relevant board level experience. He led National Grid, an international electricity and gas company responsible for delivering energy across the UK and northeastern U.S., as Chief Executive for nearly 10 years and was a non-executive director of Marks & Spencer for 10 years. Steven Holliday has been Deputy Chairman and senior independent non-executive director at FTSE 100 listed ConvaTec since its 2016 IPO and is also the lead non-executive director at DEFRA, the U.K. government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. 'Management and the Supervisory Board are very pleased to welcome Steven Holliday as Chairman. The Company continues to execute its growth strategy by driving innovation, quality and growth by focusing on our customers,' said Jürgen Geissinger, CEO at Senvion. Steven Holliday takes on the Chairman role from Stefan Kowski who served as Chairman of the Supervisory board of Senvion Holding GmbH since the acquisition by Centerbridge Partners in April 2015 and as the Chairman of Senvion S.A. since the IPO in March 2016. 'I would like to express my personal thanks and appreciation for Stefan Kowski's passionate work and commitment in support of our strategy. He has contributed substantially to executing our IPO and helping us bring the company to the next strategic level,' said Jürgen Geissinger. 'It has been an honour and a very fulfilling mission to serve as chairman of Senvion while the company has strengthened its position as a technology leader and expanded its presence in its existing and new markets,' said Kowski. 'I would like to thank Centerbridge Partners, my board colleagues and the management team led by Jürgen Geissinger for their commitment, collaboration and excellent efforts.' *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Press contact Senvion:* Marie-Danielle Laggner Immo von Fallois phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 mobile: +49 172 27 67 793 mobile: +49 172 6298 408 email: email: marie.laggner@senvion.com immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Investor Relations contact Senvion:* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 7034 7992 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4313 End of Announcement EQS News Service 583549 16-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2017 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)