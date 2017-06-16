

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday as the yen weakened and oil prices steadied after two day of losses on supply concerns. Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after Greece and European creditors reached a deal on the next stages of Athens' €86bn bailout.



The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy on hold, as widely expected, while upgrading its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth.



Chinese stocks fell on concerns about the country's rising debt, slowing growth and policy tightening. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 9.32 points or 0.30 percent to 3,123.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.2 percent higher at 25,626 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit one-week highs as the yen weakened and the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus program unchanged. The Nikkei average climbed 111.44 points or 0.56 percent to 19,943.26, its highest level since June 9, but ended down 0.4 percent for the week. The broader Topix index ended the session half a percent higher at 1,596.04.



Financials posted broad-based gains, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group closing up 1.1 percent while Nomura Holdings jumped nearly 3 percent. Trading in Takata Corp shares were suspended after reports that the air bag maker is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as next week.



Australian shares pared early gains but posted their strongest weekly advance in two months. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.80 points or 0.19 percent to 5,774, taking its weekly gain to 1.7 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 11.30 points or 0.19 percent at 5,808, taking its weekly advance to 1.6 percent.



The big four banks rose between 0.1 percent and half a percent as investors were lured by their dividend yields. Telstra also closed modestly higher, a day after the telecom company said it would lay off 1,400 workers in a fresh round of job cuts. Miners closed marginally lower while energy stocks turned in a mixed performance.



Seoul stocks ended little changed as foreign investors turned net sellers, offsetting buying by local institutions and individuals. The benchmark Kospi closed marginally higher at 2,361.83, led by steelmakers and chemical companies.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 36.40 points or 0.48 percent to 7,552.75 after the latest survey from Business NZ showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate.



A2 Milk shares soared more than 8 percent after the company raised its full-year sales outlook for the second time in two months, citing strong demand for its infant formula.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.9 percent as the country's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for an eighth policy session in a row.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.7 percent, while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Malaysia were little changed.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell slightly as tech stocks lost ground once again and economic reports on the labor market, housing and manufacturing painted a mixed picture of the economy. The Dow slipped 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent.



