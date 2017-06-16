Espoo, Finland, 2017-06-16 10:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 16 JUNE 2017, AT 11.45



New EUR 100 million syndicated credit facility for SRV Group Plc



SRV Group Plc has signed a long-term binding EUR 100 million revolving credit facility with a Nordic banking consortium. OP Corporate Bank Plc acted as the coordinator of the loan arrangement and will act as the agent for the credit facility.



The loan replaces a syndicated credit facility signed in 2014, the banking consortium for which will also continue as the providers of the new loan. The new credit facility has a maturity date of 16 June 2020. The terms of the loan correspond to the terms of SRV's other loans and the financial covenants of the loan are equity ratio and gearing.



