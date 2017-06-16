Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Situation Awareness System Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Situation awareness systems (SAS) are a form of security systems which are used in collecting, visualizing, and analyzing, information related to the surrounding and remote environment. The technology is largely used to facilitate surveillance and in security needs.

Additionally, the technology is used in threat identification, assessment, strategy planning, risk analysis, course-of-action development, finding maximum application in military and aerospace industries. The SAS market has gained significant prominence, due to growing applications across different industry verticals, mainly in military defense, aerospace, and marine securities.

The major applications of SAS include improved security surveillance, on-time response, real-time monitoring of events, remote monitoring, and enhanced user experience. The growing demand for situation awareness, majorly for effective security surveillance across different sectors, investments into the defense sector from the governments around the world for superior security levels have driven the growth of the Europe situation awareness system (SAS) market.

Based on the Product type, the Situation Awareness System market is segmented into Command Control System, Fire Flood Alarm System, Radar, SONAR, Physical Security Information Management, Radio Frequency Identification Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Systems, and Others.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Network Video Recorders, Sensors, Global Positioning System, Display, and Other Components. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Military Defense, Aerospace, Healthcare, Marine Security, Cyber Security, Automotive, Mining Oil Gas, Industrial, and Others.

Based on country, Situation Awareness System market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany remained the dominant region in the Europe Situation Awareness System market in 2015. France and Russia would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Situation Awareness System Market

5. Europe Situation Awareness System Market by Component

6. Europe Situation Awareness System Market by Vertical

7. Europe Situation Awareness System Market by Country

8. Company Profiles

BAE Systems

D3 Security Management Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Excelitas Technologies Corp

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

