Rheinkomet Shines for the Grand Départ Düsseldorf 2017

Highlight for the start of the Tour de France in the state capital

Following the great success of the light art installation "Rheinkomet" ® on the Düsseldorf Rhine Tower on NRW Day in August 2016 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and its capital Düsseldorf, the light sculpture will shine from 26 June to 2 July 2017 for the start of the Tour de France in the state capital.

Mayor Thomas Geisel: "The Rheinkomet is undoubtedly a highlight of the start of the Tour. The spectacular light installation by the artist Klaus H.R. Gendrung and DUS-Illuminated was already a visitor magnet on NRW Day - and was probably the most popular photo motif of the summer."

The special feature: the Rheinkomet® is an architectural light sculpture that moves in three-dimensional space. The sequences range from focused beam and beam with fan to rotating helix and crystalline splitting. For this, 54 Falcon Beam 2 spotlights are installed on the uppermost platform of the television tower at an altitude of 194 metres.

The programming of the Movinglights is carried out by means of a GrandMA 2 light - this enables different choreographies to be stored in advance and played as required. On the occasion of the Tour de France, in addition to the classic Rheinkomet in white, the following colour combinations will be displayed:

• Colours of the city of Düsseldorf

• French national colours

• Colours of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia

• Jersey colours of the Tour de France (yellow, green and white-red polka dot)

• European colours (blue-yellow dotted)

