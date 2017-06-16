The Private Bank announces two appointments to growing team

Citi Private Bank (CPB) (NYSE: C)has announced the appointment of Gregor Bollen as head of its London based Northern Europe (NE) team.

Bollen, a 20 year veteran of the financial services industry, joins from J.P Morgan Private Bank, where he was part of the EMEA team. Based in New York, he ran JPM's Dutch book and oversaw the start of their Scandinavian and West Canada businesses. He also covered clients in the Caribbean, UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Joining his team in London is Frederic Viaud, also from J.P Morgan Private Bank, where he worked for seven years with UHNW families located in France as well as French citizens' residing in Belgium and Luxemburg.

In his new role with CPB, Frederic will focus on growing the bank's European business in France, Luxemburg and Belgium as well as developing its French speaking UK Resident Non-Domiciled business in London.

James Holder, Regional Head, Northern Europe, Citi Private Bank commented: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome both Gregor and Frederic to our growing Northern Europe team. Our presence across Europe continues to strengthen and we believe that Gregor's wealth of industry experience makes him the perfect candidate to lead the team, while Frederic's deep understanding of the region gives us a huge advantage, as we continue to focus on growth across our region."

CPB's London based NE team focuses on the Nordic and Benelux markets and UK Resident Non-Domiciled Northern Europeans.

Bollen takes over the role from Dirk De Boer, who has managed the London based team over the last year. De Boer continues to head up the bank's Monaco office and continues to contribute to business development across the whole Northern European franchise.

About Citi Private Bank:

Citi Private Bank is dedicated to serving worldly and wealthy individuals and families, providing customized private banking across borders. With approximately $390 billion in global assets under management, the franchise includes 48 offices, serving clients across 130 countries. Citi Private Bank helps clients grow and preserve wealth, finance assets, make cash work harder, safeguard assets, preserve legacies, and serve family and family business needs. The firm offers clients products and services covering capital markets, managed investments, portfolio management, trust and estate planning, investment finance, banking and aircraft finance, as well as art and sports advisory and finance.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

