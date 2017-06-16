Social media aggregation site will highlight real-time digital conversations at DIA 2017

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that for the second consecutive year it will present DIA Live a social media aggregation site that allows visitors to track and analyse Twitter conversations from delegates at the DIA 2017 Annual Meeting (18 22 June, Chicago, IL).

DIA is the largest global interdisciplinary gathering of life sciences professionals, with over 7,000 visitors from over 50 countries. DIA Live will provide a single source for visitors to view the social media conversations from conference participants, alongside broader conversations from Twitter users around the world using the hashtag DIA2017. DIA Live will launch on the 17June and will aggregate and stream a live feed of tweets sent by conference delegates as well as other industry participants.

DIA Live features include:

Real-time view of trending topics, breaking news stories and expert commentary from the conference

Filtering, by keyword, hashtag, content format or Twitter profile to enable easy personalisation of content

Ability for visitors to create and publish stories and to engage with the most influential experts in the industry

For bloggers and media publications, the ability to create and customise widgets that can be easily embedded in other websites, providing a real-time stream of content and infographics from DIA Live

An interactive timeline that presents activity volumes, key highlights and the ability to review conversations from prior days as the conference progresses

This is the second time that ICON and DIA have collaborated to present DIA Live. In 2016 the platform analysed over 4.5K tweets from conference delegates discussing a variety of industry topics, ranging from big data and cyber security to patient engagement and health care regulation.

David Green, VP Marketing, ICON said "Following the success of DIA Live 2016, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with DIA to help industry professionals join the conversation on a variety of important topics, including disruptive innovation, special patient populations, translational science and value and market access. DIA Live combines powerful data analysis and visualisation features to provide a unique digital forum to connect the world's largest gathering of life sciences professionals."

"DIA Live will provide valuable insight and analysis into the conversations taking place at DIA 2017 Global Annual Meeting while enabling individuals from around the world to engage and participate in the discussions covering the most pressing issues facing the life sciences industry today," said Sudip Parikh SVP and Managing Director, DIA Americas. "This DIA Live social media aggregation site offers a digital window into the world's largest gathering of life science industry professionals highlighting digital conversation hotspots and helping to amplify thought leadership and debate at DIA 2017. If you're onsite at this year's event it will add to your experience and if you're not, it's the second best thing."

To join the 2017 DIA conversation, follow and engage with our team via www.dialive.org

About DIA 2017

DIA 2017 is DIA's global annual meeting to advance health care product development around the world by connecting stakeholders to interdisciplinary insights and innovation. As the organization's largest interdisciplinary event, DIA 2017 is a gathering of global perspectives bringing together a network of more than 7,000 professionals to foster innovation that leads to the development of safe and effective products and therapies to patients. The global annual meeting will draw attendees from 51 countries for the five-day conference, which also features a three-day expo with more than 450 exhibitors. For more information visit http://www.diaglobal.org/Flagship/DIA-2017 or follow DIA on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Join the conversation using DIA2017

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 87 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 12,300 employees.

