First Medical Training - From One Laptop to Global Success

Medical training firm started in a bedroom and now enjoys an international reach

A Bradford-based medical training company that started life in the owner's bedroom is now operating on two continents.

First Medical Training provides everything from basic first aid training for company staff to training for doctors and dentists. Their clients include the British Army, Denplan, Oasis, the Grand Départ and Leeds Roller Dolls, among others.

Director Christian Smith, 37, whose background is in emergency medicine, formed the Greengates-based company in 2007.

He said: "My original plan was to teach local companies, so I didn't think it would get to the size it is now. It was set up out of a bedroom in my house with a laptop and a desk - and in the first couple of years it just took off."

The company now has instructors nationwide and in Africa, and is also developing an online training platform to take its operations worldwide.

Mr Smith said: "Over the years I have met many successful and driven people who have inspired me to take on new challenges. Together we have revisited, revamped, rebranded and re-launched the First Medical Training we are today - a motley crew of paramedics, firefighters, senior-care workers and first-aiders, passionate about sharing all that we have learned."

"It is our long-term goal to have tutors providing affordable instructions in every country. We specialise in the provision of continuous professional development for the dental and healthcare industries, and supply equipment to the medical fraternity which includes defibrillators.

"Our belief is that life-saving skills are vital and should be accessible by all. In addition to mandatory corporate training, we actively encourage all members of the community to participate in basic first aid .

"We keenly support the installation of defibrillators in schools and public places, and champion campaign groups such as Millie's Trust."

