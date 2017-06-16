Körber Group Acquires MTC S.R.L.

HAMBURG, Germany and LUCCA, Italy, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The international technology group Körber, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, completed the acquisition of MTC S.R.L, based in Lucca, Italy with effect from June 14, 2017 following approval from the German antitrust authorities.

MTC develops, manufactures and sells interfolder / multifolder lines (tissue converting machines) for tissue paper products (facials, folded towels) - for which it is considered to be the global technological leader - as well as napkin converting lines. The objective of the acquisition is to further expand the Körber Group's Business Area Tissue. This Business Area offers end-to-end solutions for processing and packaging machinery and equipment for toilet paper and kitchen rolls.

Körber aims with this acquisition to extend offerings for their customers.

MTC's lines are used to fold and pack tissue paper products such as facial tissue, hand towels, toilet paper and napkins. The company has a strong track record as a technology leader, having introduced innovations such as the interfolding system with only one paper feeding way on its multi-fold vacuum interfolders.

MTC employs some 60 experts. Within the Körber Business Area Tissue, MTC will closely collaborating with Fabio Perini S.p.A., which is located also in Lucca, Italy.

"We highly welcome the opportunity to expand and to strengthen our activities in the Tissue market together with MTC," emphasized the Chairman of the Group Executive Board of Körber AG, Stephan Seifert. "Integrating MTC into our technology portfolio adds exciting new products and solutions for our customers."

"Within our Business Area, MTC benefits from our extensive technological know-how, long-time experience in the Tissue market and in particular the international footprint," added Stefano Di Santo, CEO of Körber Tissue. "MTC is a perfect match for our existing Tissue companies, as it gives us access to additional tissue machinery market segments."

"Körber is the ideal strategic partner for us," said Alessandro De Matteis, CEO of MTC. "Becoming part of Körber Tissue is adding value for our existing and potential customers while the acquisition opens up new, long-term and international perspectives for us."

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company of an international technology Group with about 11,500 employees around the world. It comprises leading technology companies with around 130 production, service and sales sites. At locations around the globe Körber combines the benefits of a globally-present organization with the strengths of highly-specialized and flexible small to medium-sized companies that offer their customers solutions, products and services in the Business Areas of Automation, Logistics Systems, Machine Tools, Pharma Systems, Tissue and Tobacco.

The Business Area Körber Tissue is synonymous with innovation, state-of-the-art technologies, and end-to-end solutions for processing and packaging machinery and equipment for toilet paper and paper towels. Outstanding innovations and a systematic customer orientation make the Business Area a technology and market leader in the sector.

About MTC S.R.L.

MTC is specialized in the design, development and production of fully automated converting lines for the tissue paper industry with focus on folding lines.

MTC headquarters and production facility are located in Porcari (LU), Italy. The company's offering includes complete converting lines, as well as single machines, upgrades, spare parts and maintenance services.

