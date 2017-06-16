EXPO 2017 Opening Ceremony Organized Perfectly

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Organizing Committee of the Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' presented a report in Paris on the Opening ceremony, which took place on June 9 in the capital of Kazakhstan - Astana.

"Let me proudly inform you of the Astana EXPO 2017 official opening," said Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of NC 'Astana EXPO-2017' Yerbol Shormanov, while speaking at the meeting of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

He noted that 17 heads of states and governments attended the official ceremony, including Russia, China, Mongolia, Spain, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan.

Guests enjoyed an impressive innovative theatrical performance, a concert program in the Amphitheater and a multimedia show on the Nur-Alem pavilion, the biggest spherical building in the world.

Mr. Shormanov also said that 1,302,550 tickets have already been sold. Apart from that the organizers of the Astana EXPO 2017 have successfully implemented a special accreditation system, which significantly accelerates the process.

Since December 2016, the Unified Service Center has been functioning for the convenience of all participants. They can receive in the 'one-stop shop' any assistance related to tax, migration, banking and insurance issues.

"In order to coordinate the work of the EXPO, the Main Operations Center has been created. We work 24 hours a day and solve problems as fast as possible if they arise," emphasized Mr. Shormanov.

Besides, a comprehensive security system is used at the Astana EXPO 2017 to ensure the safety of all visitors and participants.

115 participating countries and 22 international organizations present the 'Future Energy' theme in their pavilions in the best possible way. They showcase the latest technologies related to renewable energy. It is expected that the Astana EXPO 2017 will promote economic and scientific development both in Kazakhstan and in the region.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |YouTube |Weibo |

Contact:

Natalia Kostikova,

expo2017@m-p.ru,

+7(903)209-35-00