The new robot may make manual cleaning of large-scale solar PV plants a thing of the past.

A solar farm just outside Hungary's capital Budapest now boasts a cleaning robot, whose micro-shower and cleaning pad effectively remove the contaminant particles from solar cells, maximizing their efficiency.

Developed as a joint project between Norway's independent research organization SINTEF and Hungarian company ProDSP Technology, the robot performs cleaning without the use of chemicals or any unwanted discharges for the environment.

In order to determine how much the contamination occludes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...