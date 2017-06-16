Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Passive Optical Component Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Optical components such as optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, and optical connectors are the major components of optical network system. Passive optical components are used majorly in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks for leveraging the optical signals, multi/de-multiplexing, and in optical surveillance systems to generate video signals.

Passive optical components do not have the need to convert electrical-to-optical or optical-to-electrical conversions during operations. These components include simple optical connectors and fixed optical attenuators, and additionally, more complicated, electronically controlled, optical devices such as switches and variable optical attenuators.

The major reasons that would drive the market adoption are significant growth in the IP traffic, increased FTTH requirements, demand for scalability in mobile network, advancement in Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON) SoC technologies, better return on investment, and low cost of ownership. However, complicated system of managing the failure of passive optical networks (PON) and limited range of network devices would be some of the factors that would restrain the market growth.

Based on the type, the Passive Optical Component market is segmented into Wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers, Patch cords Pigtails, Optical Amplifiers, Optical Connectors, Optical Couplers, Optical Encoders, Optical Transceivers, Optical Cables, Optical Power Splitters, Fixed Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Filters, Optical Circulators, and Other Passive Optical. The Applications highlighted in this report include Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) Systems, Synchronous Optical Network (SONET), Interoffice, Fiber in the Loop (FITL), Loop Feeder, and Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC).

Based on country, Passive Optical Component market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany remained the dominant country in the Europe Passive Optical Component market in 2015. Russia would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Passive Optical Component Market

5. Europe Passive Optical Component Market by Application

6. Europe Passive Optical Component Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Tellabs Inc.

Adtran Inc.

Calix, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corp

Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.



