Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the company has retained Aaron Powell PLLC (AP) to oversee the work program on Cruz's 100 percent owned 'Idaho Star" Cobalt prospect.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are very pleased to have Aaron and his crew overseeing our Idaho Cobalt Project. Aaron has a strong background, where he worked for Sentient Group, a multi-billion dollar private company where he analyzed mining projects across the globe and with Baird Hansen LLP where he assisted clients with acquiring and evaluating mining projects, obtaining and managing permits, reclamation and evaluating mineral potential and environmental risks. Their team has extensive knowledge and experience in Idaho, the main address for Cobalt in the USA. We are excited about getting started on this project, thus giving Cruz multiple work programs underway in both the USA and Canada at a time when cobalt prices have broken out to new 8 year highs."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the city of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500 acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935 acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

