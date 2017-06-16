Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, created a concept area with interactive activities, including a Virtual Reality experience to be part of the "Steve Jobs: The Visionary" Exhibit, in São Paulo. The project is part of an initiative from one of Brazil's major banks, who is a sponsor of the event.

The Company was hired to create a new area for the exhibit for one of its main sponsors, namely one of Brazil's top-level banks. Besides setting up the VR Experience for part of the exhibit, YDreams Global created Live Displays to show the bank's newest innovations and play tribute to the visionary founder of Apple.

YDreams Global's CEO, Daniel Japiassú, highlights the Company's role in promoting the bank's platform in such a prestigious exhibition, "Steve Jobs was one of the most inspirational and innovative minds of our generation. It is an honor to create a virtual reality exhibit that tells his story and inspires others to follow in his footsteps. Our client demonstrated that they support innovation and entrepreneurs by sponsoring this event. Every brand today is expected to adapt and reinvent itself on a daily basis and our technology and the work we do in YDreams is part of this transformation. YDreams continues to create multiple VR/AR experiences and we feel that 2017 may be a breakout year for the Company."

The exhibit will run from June 15th to August 20th. It will be focused on Steve Jobs' story as an innovator and entrepreneur. The exhibit will be seen in multiple countries and many thousands of visitors are expected to attend this edition.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive newsTechnologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.