Employee Engagement Platform Perkbox Scoops ScaleUp Gong at Enterprise Awards 2017

LONDON, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Perkbox, the UK's fastest growing employee engagement platform and benefits provider, has scooped the ScaleUp gong at the Enterprise Awards 2017 held at The Dorchester, London.

The company has grown exponentially since its launch to become the definitive employee and customer digital engagement platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2015, Perkbox now has over 600,000 members and services; some of the world's biggest brands including Worldpay, BUPA, AXA and British Gas alongside thousands of SMEs. The company quintupled headcount, growing from 30 to 150 in just 2.5 years, with revenue growing 12 times over the same period. Two years running, Perkbox was cited in the Top 3 in the Startups 100 Index, as one of the UK's most innovative and fastest growing companies and, this year, was also listed in The Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For.

Now in its seventh year running, The Enterprise Awards has been dubbed 'The Oscars of the Technology Industry' and recognises some of the UK's most exciting entrepreneurs and ventures on the tech scene at all stages of growth - from pre-revenue start-ups to large businesses. It uniquely focuses on the achievements of founders, with applicants judged on a number of factors including vision, growth, innovation, funding, use of capital, use of resources, strategy, execution, ambition, and determination to succeed.

Commenting on the award, Saurav Chopra, CEO and Co-founder of Perkbox, said: "We conceived a business at a time of economic uncertainty and have circumvented many obstacles to create a service that genuinely supports all businesses and helps fledgling start-ups flourish. We're proud of what we've achieved so far, and being recognised for this with such a prestigious award only inspires us to do more. We're incredibly humbled by the support of those who have helped us become what we are today - from the handful of angel investors who first saw promise in our venture to our fantastic employees who make everyday work life a real joy today."

Perkbox helps SMEs prosper in a challenging economic environment by building happier, healthier and thus more productive work forces and transforming work culture through reward, recognition and compelling benefits that promote financial, emotional and physical wellbeing. It has become an indispensable tool for employers, MDs and HR directors.

Details about The Enterprise Awards and the list of winners in all categories are available at http://www.enterprise-awards.co.uk/.

About Perkbox

Perkbox is a cloud-based employee perks and engagement platform for business of all sizes, giving employers and employees a range of great perks, social reward and recognition tools and health and wellness platforms that help employers promote the financial, emotional and physical wellbeing of their team.

Perkbox was set up with the belief that the best companies to work for look after their teams and value their staff. The most successful businesses are comprised of people who are engaged, satisfied and loyal. Providing perks and engagement tools helps build stronger teams and incentivises workers to aspire to greatness.

Until recently, only large corporations could afford to pay for employee perks. Perkbox's easy and wholly-customised offering allows SMEs to reward and incentivise their growing team with perks that help build a happy work culture with an investment in line with their budgets.

About The Enterprise Awards

The Enterprise Awards has the continued support of the Worshipful Company and Information Technologists - and has once again attracted some big name sponsors for the event including Sage, NatWest, Questers, RandDTax, ScaleUp Group, Silverpeak, Smith & Williamson, TechMarketView and Stifel. Additional partners for the event include tx2events, FieldHouse Associates and Whiteoaks.

