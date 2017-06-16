

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 15-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,582,775.83 10.8021



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,386,087.44 14.4458



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 783,124.67 17.3442



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,615,251.90 16.8203



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 15/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,703,255.10 9.9307



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 23,834,589.59 9.9311



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,420,324.76 13.2505



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 295,434.52 14.0683



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,204,764.07 16.8263



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,582,930.34 16.9807



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,663,655.34 11.8824



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 54,853,657.01 17.8096



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,123,501.56 19.2986



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,386,758.54 17.7809



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,554,498.03 14.6651



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 15/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 312,884.65 14.8993



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,325,029.82 15.9642



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,336,638.56 18.5644



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,314,039.46 16.4116



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,435,524.37 10.6836



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,298,159.80 18.5425



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 301,797.15 18.8623



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,725,605.76 18.9024



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 15/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,235,197.49 17.2544



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,235,055.55 17.2536



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,306,596.77 13.9416



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,297,285.05 17.5843



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,043,365.64 15.0472



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,136,823.63 10.2279



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,135,422.08 18.0386



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,947,928.10 15.0176



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 239,906.71 15.9938



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,643,062.50 5.7582



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,851,634.78 18.9374



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,046,198.72 16.0954



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 927,993.41 14.2768



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,606,719.72 17.8542



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,655.82 18.9785



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,723,853.52 19.0967



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,619,657.87 19.3623



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



