Kong Sun Yongtai Investment, the Chinese group's investment holding unit, has acquired three projects in northwestern China.The wholly owned group unit has agreed to buy a 95% equity stake in Jiayuguan Xiehe New Energy for CNY 123.4 million ($18.1 million) from Huayuan Hongsheng Energy Technology. Jiayuguan Xiehe New Energy - which was established in 2013 - is building a 50 MW array in Jiayuguan, Gansu province. The installation is partially finished, with the first unspecified phase already connected to the grid. The special project company posted an unaudited net loss after taxation of CNY 1.5 million in 2016, with total assets valued at CNY 127.7 million. Upon completion of the equity stake sale, it will become a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Kong Sun. The transaction will be finalized within 30 days, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...