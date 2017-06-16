

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and SK Biotek Co. Ltd. announced a purchase agreement to sell Bristol-Myers Squibb's small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Swords, Ireland, to SK Biotek, a subsidiary of SK Holdings, based in Seoul, South Korea. Bristol-Myers Squibb said the company shifts manufacturing focus in Ireland to reflect growing biologics portfolio with ongoing investment in Cruiserath biologics facility.



Lou Schmukler, president, Global Product Development & Supply, Bristol-Myers Squibb, said: 'Today's agreement is an important step in the ongoing evolution of our manufacturing network to support the company's innovative portfolio. Our continued investment in Ireland is critical for our ability to deliver transformational medicines to patients, both through the increased biologics capabilities we are building in Cruiserath and our ongoing commercial and business presence in Dublin.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX